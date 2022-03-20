6,075 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

