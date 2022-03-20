$7.58 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to post $7.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $9.13 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $56.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 823,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,502. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

