$7.58 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce $7.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $9.13 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $56.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 823,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,502. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

