$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,870. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

