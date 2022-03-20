79,035 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 551.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Under Armour by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

UAA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

