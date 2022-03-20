$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.