9,922 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

