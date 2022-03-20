a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of a.k.a. Brands’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

