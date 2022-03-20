a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.