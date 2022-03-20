AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $220.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ELUXY stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

