Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.67) on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 188.75.

In related news, insider Michael Baldock bought 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($130,650.20).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

