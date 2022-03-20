ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 412,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

