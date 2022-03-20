Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.56.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.