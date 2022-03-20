Acumen Capital Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Information Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

