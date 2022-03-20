Acumen Capital Trims K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Target Price to C$44.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBL. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.21. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.69 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

