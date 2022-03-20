Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 43.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,740 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 172,786 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AGRO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

