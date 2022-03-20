Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

