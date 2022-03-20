AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

