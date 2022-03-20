AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arcosa by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 130,637 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

