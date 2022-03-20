AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

GE stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

