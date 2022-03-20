AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $248.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.