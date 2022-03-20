AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Shares of DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.86. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

