AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $2,106,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $1,382,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.