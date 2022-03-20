AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,341 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

