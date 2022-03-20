AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 185,642 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,642 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,956,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

