AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $479.87 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.