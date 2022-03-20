AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 572.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

