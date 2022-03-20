AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.82 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

