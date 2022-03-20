AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

