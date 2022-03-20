AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 372,134 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

