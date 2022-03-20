AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 133,488 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,488 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

