AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.