AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 83,954 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,954 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000.

TFLO stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

