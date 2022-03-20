Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.