Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
