Affinia Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

