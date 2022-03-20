Affinia Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.7% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

