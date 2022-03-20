Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to announce $17.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $17.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $79.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

