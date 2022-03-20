Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,016. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.