Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $227,780.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

