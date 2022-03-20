Akash Network Trading Up 6.9% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $128.14 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.06894678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.11 or 0.99969358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.