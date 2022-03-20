Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYAGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.