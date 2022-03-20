Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.