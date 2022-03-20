Akropolis Market Capitalization Achieves $43.51 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00106261 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,515,813 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

