Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

AGI opened at C$10.43 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.