Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.32

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32 and traded as high as C$17.51. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.39, with a volume of 5,721 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$657.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.20.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

