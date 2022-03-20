Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$51.00.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ANCTF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.