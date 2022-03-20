Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$51.00.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
ANCTF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.85.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
