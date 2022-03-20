Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $59.57 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00045761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.44 or 0.06962313 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,890.18 or 1.00002775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

