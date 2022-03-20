Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 38,098 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $3,474,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $154,066.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambarella by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 899.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

