America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.59 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 5.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

