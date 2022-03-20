American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $13.12 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

