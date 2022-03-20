Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.
A number of brokerages have commented on USAS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
Americas Silver stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.65.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
