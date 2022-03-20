Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Americas Silver stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

